The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially revised the schedule for the Group-1 Sub Group-1 and Group-2 Sub Group-1 Combined Recruitment Test 2024, advancing the exam date from 25 May 2025. The revised exam date will be announced soon.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts at designated centers across key cities in Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Satna, Sagar, and Sidhi.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

MPESB has also begun inviting applications for the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2025 and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2025. These exams are scheduled for June 24, 2025. The last date to apply is June 2, 2025. The application fee is Rs 400 for general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.

Direct link to the official notification.

Direct link to register for MP PNST and GNMTST 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.