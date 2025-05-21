The Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) has declared the results of the Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2023 under Advt.No .01/2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jpsc.gov.in .

The Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination-2023 was held from June 22 to 24, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 342 vacancies.

Steps to check Civil Services Mains result 2024

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Services Mains 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Civil Services Mains result 2024.