JPSC Civil Services Mains 2024 result declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website jpsc.gov.in.
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the results of the Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2023 under Advt.No.01/2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jpsc.gov.in.
The Combined Civil Services (Mains) Examination-2023 was held from June 22 to 24, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 342 vacancies.
Steps to check Civil Services Mains result 2024
Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Civil Services Mains 2024 result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Civil Services Mains result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.