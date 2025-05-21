Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board ( TN MRB ) has released the exam schedule for the Senior Analyst posts under Notification No: 06/MRB/2025. As per the notification, the computer-based test will be conducted on June 21 in two shifts: Tamil Eligibility Test (9.00 am to 10.00 am), and Subject Paper (10.15 am to 12.15 pm). Admit cards will be released in due course at mrb.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 14 vacancies.

Direct link to Senior Analyst exam schedule 2025.

Steps to download Senior Analyst admit card

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Senior Analayst admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference