The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has officially released the final answer keys for the MCQ papers of the Clerkship Examination (Part - I), Session - I, II, III and IV. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer keys on the Commission’s official website psc.wb.gov.in .

The examination was conducted on November 16 and 17, 2024.

Steps to download Clerkship answer keys

Visit the official website psc.wb.gov.in Go to Examinations — Answer Key Click on the Clerkship answer key Check and download the answer key Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to Clerkship Part-I Session-I answer key.

Direct link to Clerkship Part-I Session-II answer key.

Direct link to Clerkship Part-I Session-III answer key.

Direct link to Clerkship Part-I Session-IV answer key.

