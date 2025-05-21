The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the hall tickets for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2025 (GPAT 2025) today, May 21, on the official website natboard.edu.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 25, 2025.

The results are scheduled to be announced on June June 25, 2025. GPAT is a national-level examination for award of scholarship to qualified candidates seeking entry into the Master of Pharmacy (M. Pharm) course.

Steps to download GPAT admit card 2025

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, go to the Examinations — Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) Click on the GPAT 2025 admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference