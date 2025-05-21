Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, will release the admit card for the Bihar B.Ed. Combined Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2025 today, May 21. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Initially scheduled for May 24, the Bihar B.Ed. CET 2025 examination will now be held on May 28, 2025.

Steps to download BEd CET 2025 admit card

Visit the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in Click on the registration link available on the homepage Enter your login credentials View and download your admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the notification.

Direct link to download the admit card.

