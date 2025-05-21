Bihar BEd CET admit card 2025: Download hall tickets from biharcetbed-lnmu.in, exam on May 28
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, will release the admit card for the Bihar B.Ed. Combined Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2025 today, May 21. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
Initially scheduled for May 24, the Bihar B.Ed. CET 2025 examination will now be held on May 28, 2025.
Steps to download BEd CET 2025 admit card
- Visit the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in
- Click on the registration link available on the homepage
- Enter your login credentials
- View and download your admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the notification.
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.