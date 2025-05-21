The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is set to declare the Plus Two (Class 12) board examination results for 2025 tomorrow, May 22 at 3 PM. Alongside the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) results, the Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) results will also be announced during the same event, reports The Indian Express. Students can download their scorecards through the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

The Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 6 to March 29, 2025. As per The Indian Express, over 4 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. While last year, a total of 4,41,120 candidates had appeared for the DHSE Plus Two examinations, of which 2,94,888 students successfully passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 78.69%.

Steps to download Kerala Plus Two result

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in Click on the link for Plus Two results 2025 Enter your roll number and date of birth to login View and download the result displayed on the screen

For further details, students are advised to visit the official website here.