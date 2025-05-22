NIFT 2025 interview call letter released; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their call letters from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the interview (Stage 2) call letter of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFTEE) 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ using their application number and date of birth.
The personal interviews will be conducted in Delhi from May 26 to June 3, 2025. The entrance test is being held for admissions to UG and PG Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and Ph. D for NIFT Admissions –2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download NIFT interview call letter 2025
Visit the official website nift.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the NIFT interview call letter 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the call letter
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to NIFT interview call letter 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.