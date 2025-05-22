COMEDK UGET admit card 2025 out at comedk.org; exam on May 25
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website comedk.org.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the Undergraduate Entrance Test 2025 (UGET 2025) admit card for the deferred examinations. Candidates whose examinations have been postponed can download their hall tickets from the official website comedk.org.
The exam will be conducted on May 25 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 10, 2025.
“Comedk Uni Gauge 2025 exam which was postponed for few centres due to 'Operation Sindoor' will now be held on Sunday 25th May 2025 in one session only from 2 PM to 5 PM,” reads the notification.
Steps to download COMEDK UGET admit card 2025
Visit the official website comedk.org
On the homepage, click on the UGET admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to UGET admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.