The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka ( COMEDK ) has released the Undergraduate Entrance Test 2025 ( UGET 2025 ) admit card for the deferred examinations. Candidates whose examinations have been postponed can download their hall tickets from the official website comedk.org.

The exam will be conducted on May 25 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 10, 2025.

“Comedk Uni Gauge 2025 exam which was postponed for few centres due to 'Operation Sindoor' will now be held on Sunday 25th May 2025 in one session only from 2 PM to 5 PM,” reads the notification.

Steps to download COMEDK UGET admit card 2025

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, click on the UGET admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

