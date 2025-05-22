The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Section Officer in Bihar Public Service Commission, Patna (Advt. No. 37/2025). Candidates can submit their forms on the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in from May 29 to June 23, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 41 ASO posts. Applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from outside the state of Bihar/ SC/ ST/ PwD (with 40% or more disability) are required to pay a fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 650 is applicable to all other candidates.