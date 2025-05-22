TNPSC CTS registration 2025 begins for 330 posts; apply till June 11
Candidates can apply for CTS (Interview Posts) at tnpsc.gov.in till June 11, 2025.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview posts) 2025. Candidates can apply for the posts at tnpsc.gov.in till June 11, 2025. The correction window will open from June 15 to 17, 2025.
The exams will be conducted from July 20 to 23, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 330 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Examination Fee
The examination fee of Rs 200 should be paid at the time of submitting the online application.
Steps to apply for TNPSC CTS (Interview Posts) 2025
Visit the official website of the Commission tnpsc.gov.in
Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process, if not already done
Register yourself and login to apply for CTS posts 2025
Fill out the online application form
Pay the fee and submit the form
Direct link to register for CTS (Interview Posts) 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.