The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview posts) 2025. Candidates can apply for the posts at tnpsc.gov.in till June 11, 2025. The correction window will open from June 15 to 17, 2025.

The exams will be conducted from July 20 to 23, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 330 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The examination fee of Rs 200 should be paid at the time of submitting the online application.

Steps to apply for TNPSC CTS (Interview Posts) 2025

Visit the official website of the Commission tnpsc.gov.in Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process, if not already done Register yourself and login to apply for CTS posts 2025 Fill out the online application form Pay the fee and submit the form

Direct link to register for CTS (Interview Posts) 2025.