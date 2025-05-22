Bihar Vidhan Parishad ASO Mains admit card 2025 out; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Legislative Council or Bihar Vidhan Parishad has released the Mains (Descriptive) paper admit card for the post of Assistant Section Officer under Advt. No. 02/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in.
The Main exam will be conducted on May 23, 2025. A total of 139 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive ais to fil 26 vacancies.
Steps to download ASO admit card 2025
Visit the official website vidhanparishad.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, go to Recruitment — Notice Board
Click on the ASO admit card 2025 link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ASO Mains admit card 2025.
