The Supreme Court of India has released the exam city slip for the Typing Speed Test scheduled to be held on June 4, 2025, for the post of Junior Court Assistant (JCA). Candidates can now download the exam slip through the official website sci.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 241 vacancies for the JCA post.

“Candidates are hereby further informed that no request of change of allotted exam city/centre for the said test will be entertained," reads the notification.

Steps to download the exam city slip

Visit the official website sci.gov.in Click on the ‘Recruitments’ tab on the homepage Open the notice for the Intimation of Test City Click on the link provided in the notification Login and download the exam city slip

Direct link to the exam city slip.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.