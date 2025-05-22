The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the provisional answer key for the MHT CET 2025 PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer keys and submit objections through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org .

The objection window is open from May 22 to May 24, 2025. Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000 to raise an objection.

Steps to download the MHT CET 2025 answer key

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Under the CETs section, choose your session and login Click on the link to view the PCM answer key To raise objections, select the relevant question(s) Pay the fee and submit your objection

Direct link to MHT CET answer key download.

The entrance exam for the PCM group was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from April 19 to April 27, 2025. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the MHT CET 2025 was held using multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with 20% weightage given to the Class 11 syllabus and 80% to Class 12.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.