Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has announced the results of the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2025 conducted on May 5, 2025. Eligible candidates can download their score cards from the official website set-test.org.

Meanwhile, the SET/ SITEEE 2025 scheduled for May 11 has been postponed to June 4, 2025.

Steps to download SET result 2025

Visit the official website set-test.org On the homepage, click on the SET result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SET result 2025.