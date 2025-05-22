The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) will close the online application window tomorrow, May 23, 2025, for the recruitment of Staff Nurse posts under Advt. No. 23/2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in .

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 11,389 vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse across various government medical institutions in Bihar.

Steps to apply for BTSC Staff Nurse post 2025

Visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Staff Nurse Registration 2025 link Register and log in to your account Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the official notification.

Direct link to apply for Staff Nurse posts 2025.

Application Fee

Unreserved/OBC/EBC/EWS categories and all candidates from outside Bihar - Rs 600

SC/ST/Female candidates from Bihar - Rs 150