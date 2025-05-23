The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is yet to announce the date and time for the JAC Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for 2025. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official website jacresults.com .

This year, the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025. According to Hindustan Times report, around 4 lakh students appeared for the two exams combined.

Steps to check JAC board result 2025

Visit the official website jacresults.com Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link, as applicable Enter your roll number and other login details Click on submit to view your result Download or print a copy for future reference

To pass the JAC Class 10 and Class 12 exams, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet the minimum required marks will have the option to apply for re-evaluation or appear in supplementary exams, details of which will be announced later. While Class 10 and 12 results are pending, the JAC has already announced results for Class 8 and Class 9 students.

Websites to check JAC board result 2025

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website here.