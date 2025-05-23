JKSBB Lab Assistant result 2025 declared; download final answer key here
Candidates can download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the written exam results of the Lab Assistant under Advt. No. 03 of 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.
The exam was conducted on March 12, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 280 vacancies.
“JKSSB will call candidates falling in the consideration zone, based on the merit obtained by them for document verification. The schedule for DV shall be notified separately,” reads the notification.
Steps to download Lab Assistant result 2025
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Lab Assistant result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Lab Assistant result 2025.
Direct link to Lab Assistant final answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.