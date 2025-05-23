The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 in the coming days. The exam, held on April 15, 16, and 17, serves as a crucial gateway for students seeking admission to undergraduate programs in professional courses across the state.

After the results are declared, a counselling process will be initiated for seat allocation. Candidates can monitor the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ to view the results as soon as they are declared.

Steps to check KCET 2025 result

Visit the official KEA website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ UGCET 2025 — Result link Enter your details and submit Your result will be displayed, download it for future use.

Category-wise Qualifying Percentage in KCET 2025

General category: 45%

Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST): 40%

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)/Other Backward Classes (OBC): 40%

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.