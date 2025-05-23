The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha, has released hall tickets for the B.Ed./B.H.Ed admission test 2025 on the official website ssbodisha.ac.in . The exam will be conducted on June 1 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon for Arts and Science stream, and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm for Hindi stream.

“Hall Tickets (Admit Cards) shall be available in the official website of State Selection Board, Odisha: https://ssbodisha.ac.in from 12.00 Noon onwards of 23.05.2025. Candidates are advised to download their Hall Tickets by entering their Roll No. and Date of Birth and go through other important instructions therein,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download B.Ed/ B.H.Ed admit card 2025

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the SSB Odisha B.Ed/ B.H.Ed admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to B.Ed admit card 2025.

Direct link to B.H.Ed admit card 2025.