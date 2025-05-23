SSB Odisha admit card 2025 released for BEd/ BHEd exams; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in.
The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha, has released hall tickets for the B.Ed./B.H.Ed admission test 2025 on the official website ssbodisha.ac.in. The exam will be conducted on June 1 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon for Arts and Science stream, and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm for Hindi stream.
“Hall Tickets (Admit Cards) shall be available in the official website of State Selection Board, Odisha: https://ssbodisha.ac.in from 12.00 Noon onwards of 23.05.2025. Candidates are advised to download their Hall Tickets by entering their Roll No. and Date of Birth and go through other important instructions therein,” reads the notification.
Steps to download B.Ed/ B.H.Ed admit card 2025
Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the SSB Odisha B.Ed/ B.H.Ed admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to B.Ed admit card 2025.
Direct link to B.H.Ed admit card 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.