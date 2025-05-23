The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has released the admit cards for BITSAT 2025 Session 1. Candidates who have successfully booked their exam slots can now download their hall tickets from the official website bitsadmission.com .

The BITSAT 2025 Session 1 exam will be conducted from May 26 to May 30, 2025. Each exam day will have two slots: Morning Session (9.00 am to 12.00 pm) and Afternoon Session (2.00 pm to 5.00 pm).

Steps to download BITSAT 2025 hall ticket

Go to the official website bitsadmission.com Click on the ‘Download BITSAT 2025 Hall Ticket’ link Enter your application number and password to login View and download your admit card, then take a printout

Direct link to download BITSAT 2025 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.