The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for admission in Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ M.Sc. (Nursing) courses in Madhya Pradesh. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in till June 6, 2025.

The exam is likely to commence on July 1, 2025, in two shifts: 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, exam syllabus, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 500 is applicable for the general category candidates, whereas Rs 250 applies to reserved categories.

Steps to apply for PBBSc/ MSc Nursing exams 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PBBSc/ MSc Nursing 2025 registration link Register and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for PBBSc/ MSc Nursing 2025.