The Higher Education Department has extended the last date to submit Common Application Forms (CAF) for SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025 to June 1, 2025. Interested candidates can complete their registration process through the official website samsodisha.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the CAF correction window through OTP-based editing has already opened and will remain active until June 1, allowing students to update their submitted applications, including Class 12 marks and other key details.

Steps to apply for SAMS Odisha +3 admission 2025

Go to samsodisha.gov.in Degree (+3) — Student Login — Sign up On the verification page, fill in academic and personal details Pay the fee and submit the CAF Download the confirmation page for future use

Implementation of SEBC Quota

The state government has announced the implementation of a new 11.25% reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) starting from the 2025-26 academic session, as per the new notification.

