The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the Mains exam schedule for the Assistant Prosecution Officer ( APO ) recruitment 2024. The exam will be conducted on June 1 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit card will be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on May 29, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 181 APO posts.

Here’s the APO Mains notification.

Steps to download APO Mains admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the APO Mains admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference