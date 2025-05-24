The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test 2025 ( JIPMAT 2025 ) results today, May 24. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ .

The computer-based test was conducted on April 26, 2025. JIPMAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country, for admission to a 5-year integrated program in management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2025-26.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JIPMAT result 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/ On the homepage, click on the JIPMAT result 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JIPMAT result 2025.

Direct link to JIPMAT final answer key 2025.