JIPMAT 2025 result declared at exams.nta.ac.in; download final answer key here
Candidates can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test 2025 (JIPMAT 2025) results today, May 24. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.
The computer-based test was conducted on April 26, 2025. JIPMAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country, for admission to a 5-year integrated program in management in IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the Academic Year 2025-26.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download JIPMAT result 2025
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/
On the homepage, click on the JIPMAT result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JIPMAT result 2025.
Direct link to JIPMAT final answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.