Bundelkhand University has officially released the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed JEE) 2025. Candidates who successfully registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official university website bujhansi.ac.in .

The examination is scheduled to be held on June 1, 2025.

Steps to download UP BE.d JEE 2025 admit card

Visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in Click on the UP B.Ed JEE 2025 notice that pops up Click on the link provided to download admit card Enter your registration details and login View, and download your admit card for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

Exam Pattern

Paper 1 - 100 questions from General Knowledge (GK) and Language (English or Hindi), carrying a total of 200 marks. Duration: 3 hours.

Paper 2 - 100 questions from General Aptitude and Subject Aptitude (Arts, Science, Commerce, or Agriculture), also carrying 200 marks. Duration: 3 hours.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.