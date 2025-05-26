NEET PG 2025: Final correction window closes today, exam on June 15
Candidates must submit any corrections to their application forms by today through the official website natboard.edu.in.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be closing the final correction window for the NEET PG 2025 application forms today, May 26. Registered candidates who need to rectify any errors in their application must complete the process by today through the official website natboard.edu.in.
The NEET PG 2025 entrance examination is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2025.
Steps to make changes in the NEET PG application form
- Visit the official website natboard.edu.in
- Examinations — NEET PG 2025 —- Login
- Locate and click on the link to edit the application form
- Make the necessary changes and submit
- Save the confirmation for future reference
The admit cards for NEET PG 2025 will be released on June 11, 2025, and the results are expected to be declared on July 15, 2025.
Here’s the Information Bulletin.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.