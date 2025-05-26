The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be closing the final correction window for the NEET PG 2025 application forms today, May 26. Registered candidates who need to rectify any errors in their application must complete the process by today through the official website natboard.edu.in .

The NEET PG 2025 entrance examination is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2025.

Steps to make changes in the NEET PG application form

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Examinations — NEET PG 2025 —- Login Locate and click on the link to edit the application form Make the necessary changes and submit Save the confirmation for future reference

Direct link to login.

The admit cards for NEET PG 2025 will be released on June 11, 2025, and the results are expected to be declared on July 15, 2025.

Here’s the Information Bulletin.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.