The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the RBSE Class 8 Exam Result 2025 today, May 26. Over 12 lakh students appeared for the exam held between March 20 and April 2, 2025. These students can view and download their results, once declared, at the official website rajpsp.nic.in.

Steps to check RBSE Class 8th result 2025

Visit the official website rajpsp.nic.in Click on the RBSE Class 8th Result 2025 link Enter your roll number and DOB Submit and view the result Download or print a copy for future reference

Passing Criteria

Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject and in total.

in each subject and in total. Candidates failing to secure minimum marks in more than two subjects will be considered unsuccessful and may need to repeat the academic year.

As per a report by Times of India, last year, the RBSE Class 8 results recorded an impressive pass percentage of 94.50%, with 12,33,702 out of 13,05,355 students passing the exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.