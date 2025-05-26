The Bihar State Health Society (SHS) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Ayush MO (Mainstream/RBSK) (on contractual basis) at PHC/CHC/APHC of Bihar under National Health Mission against Advt no. 05/2025. The registration link is likely to be active today on the official website shs.bihar.gov.in. The last date to submit the form is June 15 up to 6.00 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2619 vacancies, of which 1411 are for Ayush Doctor (Ayurvedic), 706 for Ayush Doctor (Homeopathic), and 502 for Ayush Doctor (Unani). Applicants should be between the ages of 21 to 37 years as on August 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed. For information on educational qualifications, pay scale, and other details, please refer to the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants outside the State of Bihar (Male/ Female)/ Unreserved/ BC/ OBC/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 125 applies to Bihar State’s SC/ ST and PwD category candidates.