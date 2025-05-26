The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released admit cards for the Specialist Medical Officer (General Surgeon) under Advt. No. 07/2025 and Specialist Medical Officer (Physician) under Advt. No. 16/2025. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on May 31, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 542 Specialist Medical Officer (General Surgeon) posts and 306 Specialist Medical Officer (Physician) posts. Applications were invited from March 4 to April 1, 2025.

Steps to download BTSC Specialist MO admit card 2025

Visit the official website btsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Specialist Medical Officer admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

