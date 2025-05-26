TS ECET result 2025 declared at ecet.tgche.ac.in; direct link here
Candidates can download their results from the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in.
Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has declared the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test 2025 (TG ECET 2025) results on the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in. The exams were conducted on May 12, 2025.
TS ECET is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission into 2nd year regular B.E/ B.Tech and B. Pharmacy courses.
Steps to download TS ECET result 2025
Visit the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the TS ECET result 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to TS ECET result 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.