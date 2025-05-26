The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) released the State Services Examination Mains 2024 or SSE Mains 2024 schedule on the official website psc.cg.gov.in . As per the notification, the Main exam will be conducted from June 26 to 28 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm, and June 29 from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon.

The hall tickets are likely to be announced 10 days before the commencement of the exam. A total of 3737 candidates have been shortlisted for the Mains on the basis of the Preliminary exam result. The Preliminary exam was conducted on February 9, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 246 vacancies.

Direct link to SSE Mains 2024 schedule.

Meanwhile, SSE Mains 2024 registrations are underway until June 5, 2025. The application correction window will open from June 6 to 7, 2025.

Application Fee

Candidates from outside Chhattisgarh are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to apply for SSE Mains 2024.