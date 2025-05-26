The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Forest Range Officer Mains admit card in the AP Forest Service 2024 under Advt. No. 11/2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The Main exam will be conducted from June 2 to 4 in offline mode (OMR-based). The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies for Forest Range Officers in the A.P. Forest Service.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download FRO Mains 2024 admit card

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the FRO Mains 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to FRO Mains 2024 admit card.

