Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has announced the General Duty Medical Officer 2024 ( GDMO 2024 ) results on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in . The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the personality test/ interview round in the Commission’s Secretariat at Agartala on and from April 30, 2025.

The written exam was conducted on February 9, 2025. The Commission aims to fill 224 GDMO vacancies. Applications were invited from September 10 to October 19, 2024.

“The provisionally eligible candidates are instructed to submit self attested copies of all required documents as mentioned in the said Advertisement to the Reception Counter Commission's Secretariat during office hour on or before 6th June, 2025 failing which their candidature will be summarily rejected. The Commission shall not entertain any representation in this regard thereafter,” reads the notification.

Selection Process

There will be selection process comprises of two steps - written examination and interview. The written exam will be MCQ based and comprises of 85 marks. The interview comprises of 15 marks.