The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Class 8th result 2025. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official websites rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. Over 12 lakh students appeared for the exam held between March 20 and April 2, 2025.

This year, the total pass percentage is 96.66%. Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject and in total to qualify the exam. Candidates failing to secure minimum marks in more than two subjects will be considered unsuccessful and may need to repeat the academic year.

Steps to download Class 8th result 2025

Visit the official website rajpsp.nic.in Click on the Class 8th result 2025 link Enter your roll number and DOB Submit and view the result Download or print a copy for future reference