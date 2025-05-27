The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Preliminary results 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 31639 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 7358 qualified to appear for the Main exam. The Prelims exam was conducted on April 20, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 609 vacancies.

Steps to download CES Prelims result 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CES Prelims result 2024 link under What’s New tab The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CES Prelims result 2024.