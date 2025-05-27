RPSC School Lecturer exam schedule 2025 out; check details here
The competitive examination will commence on June 23, 2025.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the School Lecturer (School Education) 2024 exam schedule on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from June 23 to July 4, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 2202 School Lecturer posts.
Steps to download School Lecturer exam schedule 2024
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the School Lecturer exam schedule 2024 link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to School Lecturer exam schedule 2024.
Meanwhile, the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) 2024 recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 1 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit card will be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on May 29, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 181 APO posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.