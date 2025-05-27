The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the School Lecturer (School Education) 2024 exam schedule on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from June 23 to July 4, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2202 School Lecturer posts.

Steps to download School Lecturer exam schedule 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the School Lecturer exam schedule 2024 link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to School Lecturer exam schedule 2024.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Prosecution Officer ( APO ) 2024 recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 1 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit card will be released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on May 29, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 181 APO posts.