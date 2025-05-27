The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has commenced the registrations for the Combined Technical Services Examination 2025 (Non-Interview posts). Applicants can register on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till June 25, 2025. The correction window will open from June 29 to July 1, 2025.

The written examination will be conducted from August 4 to 10, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 615 vacancies, offering a range of positions such as Assistant Engineer in Mechanical, Electrical, and Agricultural Engineering, Computer Programmer, Junior Electrical Inspector, Librarian, among others. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for TNPSC 2025

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process, if not already done Register yourself and login to apply for CTS posts 2025 Fill out the online application form Pay the fee and submit the form

Direct link to apply for CTSE (Non-Interview posts) 2025.