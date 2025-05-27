The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially released the rechecking results for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations for the year 2025. Students who applied for rechecking of their answer scripts can now access their updated results on the official CISCE portal cisce.org.

The main results were declared on April 30, 2025. As per a report by Times of India, CISCE will also open a re-evaluation window from May 28 to May 30, 2025, for a thorough re-examination of answer scripts.

Steps to check ICSE, ISC rechecking results 2025

Visit the official website cisce.org Enter your Unique ID and Index Number Click on Show Result View and print the result for future reference

Direct link to the re-checking result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.