The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has officially released the TJEE 2025 results today, May 27. Candidates who appeared for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination can now access their results online via the official websites tbjee.nic.in .

The TJEE 2025 exam was held on April 23, 2025, following a structured three-shift format across multiple exam centres throughout Tripura.

Steps to access the TJEE result 2025

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in Click on the link that reads TJEE 2025 Result A PDF containing the list of selected candidates will open Scroll to find your name and roll number to view your result Take a print out of the result for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.