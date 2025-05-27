The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially released the admit cards for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now view and download their hall tickets from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea .

The PGCET 2025 is conducted for admissions into various postgraduate programs including M.E., M.Tech, M.Arch, MBA, and MCA in colleges across Karnataka. The examinations are scheduled to take place between May 31 and June 22, 2025.

Steps to download PGCET admit card 2025

Visit the official KEA website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Under Latest Announcements, click on the link for PGCET Hall Ticket Download Enter your login details and password View and download your hall ticket Take a printout for use at the examination center

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.