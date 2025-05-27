The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially opened the application window for students to obtain scanned copies of their answer sheets from the 2025 board examinations. Students can now access their answer copies online, verify their marks, and request a re-evaluation through the official website cbse.gov.in.

Steps to obtain scanned answer sheets

Visit the official website cbseit.in/cbse/web/rchk. Choose the class, and click on ‘Apply for Answer Book’ Fill the details, and pay the fee View the scanned answer sheet Download, and print it for future reference

Direct link to CBSE Class 10th answerbook.

Direct link to CBSE Class 12th answerbook.

According to a report by Times of India, after reviewing the scanned answer sheets, if a student notices any discrepancies, such as totalling errors or unmarked questions, they may apply for verification of marks. A fee of Rs 500 per subject must be paid online.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.