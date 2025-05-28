The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the Group-1 Sub Group-1 and Group-2 Sub Group-1 Combined Recruitment Test 2024 admit cards. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted on June 2, 2025, in two shifts at designated centers across key cities in Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Satna, Sagar, and Sidhi. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 25, 2025.

Steps to download Group 1, 2 admit card

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 1, 2 admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

