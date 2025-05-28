Today, May 28, is the last date to apply for the various Group D positions, including Liftman and Driver posts across its principal and bench locations through Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) official website mphc.gov.in. In case of any errors in the submitted application, a correction window will be available from May 29 to June 1, 2025.

The schedule for interviews will be announced separately at a later date. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 100 applies to the reserved/EWS category candidates.

Step to apply for Class IV recruitment

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in . On the homepage, click on the 'Recruitment' tab Click on 'Online Application Forms' Click on the application link Register yourself

Direct link to apply.