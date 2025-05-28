The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the computer-based test hall tickets for recruitment to the posts of Senior Assistant (Official Language), Senior Assistant (Operations), Senior Assistant (Electronics), Senior Assistant (Accounts), and Junior Assistant (Fire Service) in Airports Authority of IndiaWestern Region un Advertisement No. dr-01/02/2025/WR. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website aai.aero.

The CBT for Senior Assistant (Operations) and Senior Assistant (Official Language) will be held on June 5, 2025. The exams for Senior Assistant (Electronics), Senior Assistant (Accounts), and Junior Assistant (Fire Service) posts will be conducted on June 6, 2025. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 206 vacancies.

Direct link to Non Executive exam schedule 2025.

Steps to download AAI Non-Executive admit card 2025

Visit the official website aai.aero On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on the non-executive admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Non-Executive admit card 2025.