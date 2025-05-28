The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has released the provisional answer key of the Group-1 Subgroup-3 Combined Recruitment Examination 2024. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 30 on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on May 23 for 10704 candidates. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for May 15, which was later deferred due to technical issues.

Steps to download Group 1 answer key 2025

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 1 answer key 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Group 1 answer key/ objection window 2025.

Meanwhile, MPESB has released the Group-1 Sub Group-1 and Group-2 Sub Group-1 Combined Recruitment Test 2024 admit cards on the official website esb.mp.gov.in . The exam will be conducted on June 2, 2025.

Direct link to Group 1, 2 admit card 2024.