RSSB NHM exam schedule 2025 released; admit cards from May 30
The exam is scheduled to be conducted in June 2025.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the exam schedule for the direct recruitment of various contractual posts of NHM 2025. As per the notification, the exams will be conducted from June 2 to 6, 2025.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 13,252 vacancies for various contractual posts of NHM and RajMES 2025 including CHO, DEO, Accounts Assistant, and other posts.
NHM (Contractual Posts) 2025
|Name of Examination
|Date
|Time
|Block Programme Officer (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 2
|9.30 am to 12.00 pm
|Social Worker (Contractual) / Medical Social Worker (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 2
|3.00 pm to 5.30 pm
|Senior Counsellor (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 3
|9.30 am to 12.00 pm
|Accounts Assistant (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 3
|3.00 pm to 5.30 pm
|Physiotherapist Assistant (Contractual)/ Physiotherapist (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 4
|9.30 am to 12.00 pm
|Hospital Administrator (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 5
|9.30 am to 12.00 pm
|Rehabilitation Worker (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 5
|3.00 pm to 5.30 pm
|Audiologist/Speech Therapist (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 6
|9.30 am to 12.00 pm
|Bio Medical Engineer (Contractual) Direct Recruitment Exam 2025
|June 6
|3.00 pm to 5.30 pm
Direct link to NHM (Contractual Posts) 2025.
Steps to download NHM admit card 2025
- Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the NHM admit card 2025 link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.