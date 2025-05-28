The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka ( COMEDK ) has released the provisional answer key for the Undergraduate Entrance Test 2025 ( UGET 2025 ) on the official website comedk.org . Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 30, 2025.

The final answer key will be released on June 4, and the score card will be available to download from June 7 (2.00 pm). The exam was conducted on May 25, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 10, 2025.

Steps to download COMEDK UGET answer key 2025

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, go to the Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to COMEDK answer key 2025.