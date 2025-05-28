CGPSC Mining Inspector exam schedule out; to be held in September
The written exam will be conducted in September 2025.
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Mining Inspector posts 2022. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on September 7 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.
The admit card will be released on the official website psc.cg.gov.in 10 days before the commencement of the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 35 Mining Inspector posts.
Steps to download Mining Inspector admit card
Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Mining Inspector admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.