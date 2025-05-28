Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Mining Inspector posts 2022. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on September 7 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.

The admit card will be released on the official website psc.cg.gov.in 10 days before the commencement of the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill 35 Mining Inspector posts.

Direct link to the Mining Inspector exam schedule.

Steps to download Mining Inspector admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Mining Inspector admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference