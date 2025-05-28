The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the hall tickets for the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG Ed.CET) 2025 at edcet.tgche.ac.in . The exam will be conducted on June 1 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon, and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

The provisional answer key is likely to be released on June 5, and objection window will be open till June 9. The results are likely to be declared on June 21, 2025. TG EdCET is conducted for admission into two-year B.Ed courses in colleges across Telangana.

Steps to download TS EdCET admit card 2025

Visit the official website ecet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS EdCET admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TS EdCET admit card 2025.